August 15, 2025 12:14 PM 1 min read

Nu Stock Is Trading Higher Friday: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU shares are trading higher Friday following the release of its second quarter financial results on Thursday after the market closed.

What To Know: The company reported earnings per share of 13 cents, inline with the consensus estimate and sales of $3.66 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion.

"In Q2’25, we achieved another quarter of robust growth, expanding our customer base to nearly 123 million with over 4.1 million net additions, and maintaining an activity rate above 83%," said David Vélez, founder and CEO of Nubank. "This strong engagement drove revenues to $3.7 billion and allowed us to nearly triple our quarterly net income to $637 million in the past two years."

Customer growth accelerated across multiple markets, with Brazil reaching 107.3 million customers, over 60% of the country's adult population, and Mexico growing to 12 million customers. In Colombia, the customer base climbed to 3.4 million, with deposits up 841% year-over-year on a foreign exchange-neutral basis.

Net income increased 42% year-over-year FXN to $637 million, while adjusted net income rose to $694.5 million. Deposits grew 41% year-over-year FXN to $36.6 billion, and total receivables expanded 40% year-over-year FXN to $27.3 billion. The company's net interest income hit a record $2.1 billion, up 33% from a year ago.

NU Price Action: At the time of writing, Nu shares are trading 10.07% higher at $13.22, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

