Kosmos Energy Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins HilleVax And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 200 points on Monday.

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter results.

Kosmos Energy reported a quarterly loss of 19 cents per share, compared to market estimates of a loss of 7 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $393.518 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $415.094 million.

Kosmos Energy shares dipped 2.9% to $1.89 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Replimune Group, Inc. REPL shares tumbled 38% to $4.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday.

VerifyMe, Inc. VRME fell 8.2% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Friday. VerifyMe recently announced it entered into a 3-year UPS Digital Channel Program Agreement with the United Parcel Service.

Microvast Holdings, Inc . MVST declined 5.3% to $2.86 in pre-market trading. On July 29, Microvast Holdings Carl T. Schultz ceased as CFO.

PROS Holdings, Inc. PRO fell 5.2% to $14.12 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.

KT Corporation KT fell 3.4% to $19.68 in pre-market trading.

HilleVax, Inc. HLVX fell 2% to $2.00 in pre-market trading. HilleVax agreed to be acquired by XOMA Royalty for $1.95 in cash per share plus a contingent value right.

