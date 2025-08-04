August 4, 2025 8:33 AM 1 min read

Kosmos Energy Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins HilleVax And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 200 points on Monday.

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter results.

Kosmos Energy reported a quarterly loss of 19 cents per share, compared to market estimates of a loss of 7 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $393.518 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $415.094 million.

Kosmos Energy shares dipped 2.9% to $1.89 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Replimune Group, Inc. REPL shares tumbled 38% to $4.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday.
  • VerifyMe, Inc. VRME fell 8.2% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Friday. VerifyMe recently announced it entered into a 3-year UPS Digital Channel Program Agreement with the United Parcel Service.
  • Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST declined 5.3% to $2.86 in pre-market trading. On July 29, Microvast Holdings Carl T. Schultz ceased as CFO.
  • PROS Holdings, Inc. PRO fell 5.2% to $14.12 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.
  • KT Corporation KT fell 3.4% to $19.68 in pre-market trading.
  • HilleVax, Inc. HLVX fell 2% to $2.00 in pre-market trading. HilleVax agreed to be acquired by XOMA Royalty for $1.95 in cash per share plus a contingent value right.

