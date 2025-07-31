Align Technology Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Confluent,FormFactor And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.4% on Thursday.

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. ALGN fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company missed second-quarter earnings estimates and issued soft third-quarter guidance.

Align Tech reported quarterly earnings of $2.49 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.57 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.012 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.059 billion.

Align Technology shares dipped 34.2% to $133.93 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Confluent, Inc. CFLT fell 28.7% to $18.83 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

fell 28.7% to $18.83 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results. Fundamental Global Inc. FGF fell 18.2% to $15.20 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Wednesday.

fell 18.2% to $15.20 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Wednesday. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. DUOT shares tumbled 17.1% to $6.24 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $40 million upsized and oversubscribed public offering of common stock.

shares tumbled 17.1% to $6.24 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $40 million upsized and oversubscribed public offering of common stock. Prime Medicine, Inc. PRME fell 12.4% to $3.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering.

fell 12.4% to $3.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering. FormFactor, Inc. FORM shares fell 11.8% to $30.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS miss and issued third-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.

shares fell 11.8% to $30.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS miss and issued third-quarter EPS guidance below estimates. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD dipped 10.9% to $59.30 in pre-market trading after the company’s Q2 sales missed estimates and total volumes declined.

dipped 10.9% to $59.30 in pre-market trading after the company’s Q2 sales missed estimates and total volumes declined. Tronox Holdings plc TROX fell 10.4% to $4.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 financial results and narrowed its FY25 sales guidance.

fell 10.4% to $4.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 financial results and narrowed its FY25 sales guidance. SPS Commerce, Inc. SPSC declined 6.3% to $130.81 in pre-market trading following the release of its Q2 financial results. Also, Needham cut its price target on the stock from $210 to $160.

