July 22, 2025 5:39 AM 3 min read

Why Medpace Shares Are Trading Higher By 45%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported strong financial results for the second quarter and raised its full-year guidance.

Medpace expects 2025 revenue to be in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.52 billion, up from prior guidance of $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion. The company also raised its full-year earnings guidance from a range of $12.26 to $13.04 per share, compared to estimates of $13.76 to $14.53 per share.

Medpace Holdings shares surged 44.7% to $447.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • BloomZ Inc. BLMZ shares jumped 70.4% to $0.3310 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has commenced procedures for a planned acquisition and business partnership.
  • Locafy Limited LCFY shares gained 43.3% to $7.58 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Monday.
  • Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLY rose 39.6% to $0.3722 in pre-market trading after jumping 57% on Monday.
  • WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. WLGS climbed 27.3% to $0.0660 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Monday.
  • Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. RAYA gained 26.8% to $0.2026 in pre-market trading after dipping 95% on Monday.
  • Farmer Bros. Co. FARM surged 16.2% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to explore strategic alternatives.
  • Top Wealth Group Holding Limited TWG rose 15.7% to $7.35 in pre-market trading after falling 34% on Monday.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN surged 13.3% to $3.64 in pre-market trading after gaining 43% on Monday.
  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV gained 9% to $3.39 in pre-market trading after rising more than 5% on Monday.

Losers

  • reAlpha Tech Corp. AIRE dipped 52.4% to $0.4041 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $5 million registered direct offering.
  • Safety Shot, Inc. SHOT dipped 16.6% to $0.5742 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $10.6 million registered direct offering.
  • TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TNFA declined 12.3% to $0.1134 in pre-market trading after gaining 48% on Monday.
  • PicoCELA Inc. PCLA shares tumbled 11.3% to $0.69 in pre-market trading after falling over 12% on Monday.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS declined 11.1% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after dipping 5% on Monday.
  • VivoPower International PLC VVPR fell 9.9% to $5.80 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Monday.
  • Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. RLMD fell 9.4% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Monday.
  • Agilysys, Inc. AGYS fell 8.5% to $107.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results.
  • BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY fell 7.6% to $20.62 in pre-market trading. BlackSky Technology will host a conference call to discuss second quarter financial results and its business outlook on Thursday, Aug. 7.
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI shares fell 6.3% to $214.00 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results.

Photo via Shutterstock

