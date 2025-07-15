July 15, 2025 8:40 AM 2 min read

Simulations Plus, FB Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc SLP fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat third-quarter sales and cut its FY2025 EPS guidance.

Simulations Plus reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 7 cents pers hare. The company reported quarterly sales of $20.363 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $20.878 million.

Keybanc analyst Scott Schoenhaus downgraded Simulations Plus from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Simulations Plus shares dipped 6.3% to $16.37 in the pre-market trading session.

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Presidio Property Trust, Inc. SQFT shares dipped 29.9% to $9.55 in pre-market trading after jumping 166% on Monday. The company announced the pricing of a $2.05 million registered direct offering of 170,830 shares at $12.00 per share.
  • MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT declined 27.5% to $29.45 in pre-market trading after dipping 37% on Monday. William Blair analyst Matt Phipps, on Monday, downgraded MiNK Therapeutics from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO dropped 26.7% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Monday.
  • MiMedx Group, Inc. MDXG fell 20.7% to $5.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS declined 10.8% to $5.01 in pre-market trading. Sequans shares gained around 20% on Monday after the company announced it bought 683 more Bitcoins and provided updates on its total holdings.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA declined 5.5% to $1.8990 in pre-market trading.
  • FB Financial Corporation FBK fell 5.4% to $46.50 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • ProKidney Corp. PROK fell 4.6% to $3.52 in pre-market trading. ProKidney filed for common stock offering of up to $200 million.
  • Blue Gold Limited BGL declined 4.5% to $26.60 in pre-market trading after surging 30% on Monday.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BGL Logo
BGLBlue Gold Ltd
$27.74-0.39%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FBK Logo
FBKFB Financial Corp
$47.75-2.97%
INKT Logo
INKTMiNK Therapeutics Inc
$33.35-17.9%
IOVA Logo
IOVAIovance Biotherapeutics Inc
$1.90-5.48%
MDXG Logo
MDXGMiMedx Group Inc
$6.10-10.3%
ORGO Logo
ORGOOrganogenesis Holdings Inc
$3.80-15.4%
PROK Logo
PROKProKidney Corp
$4.7227.9%
SLP Logo
SLPSimulations Plus Inc
$15.65-10.4%
SQFT Logo
SQFTPresidio Property Trust Inc
$9.96-26.8%
SQNS Logo
SQNSSequans Communications SA
$4.82-10.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved