Simulations Plus, FB Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 100 points on Tuesday.
Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc SLP fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat third-quarter sales and cut its FY2025 EPS guidance.
Simulations Plus reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 7 cents pers hare. The company reported quarterly sales of $20.363 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $20.878 million.
Keybanc analyst Scott Schoenhaus downgraded Simulations Plus from Overweight to Sector Weight.
Simulations Plus shares dipped 6.3% to $16.37 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. SQFT shares dipped 29.9% to $9.55 in pre-market trading after jumping 166% on Monday. The company announced the pricing of a $2.05 million registered direct offering of 170,830 shares at $12.00 per share.
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT declined 27.5% to $29.45 in pre-market trading after dipping 37% on Monday. William Blair analyst Matt Phipps, on Monday, downgraded MiNK Therapeutics from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO dropped 26.7% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Monday.
- MiMedx Group, Inc. MDXG fell 20.7% to $5.38 in pre-market trading.
- Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS declined 10.8% to $5.01 in pre-market trading. Sequans shares gained around 20% on Monday after the company announced it bought 683 more Bitcoins and provided updates on its total holdings.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA declined 5.5% to $1.8990 in pre-market trading.
- FB Financial Corporation FBK fell 5.4% to $46.50 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly sales.
- ProKidney Corp. PROK fell 4.6% to $3.52 in pre-market trading. ProKidney filed for common stock offering of up to $200 million.
- Blue Gold Limited BGL declined 4.5% to $26.60 in pre-market trading after surging 30% on Monday.
