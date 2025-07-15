Simulations Plus, FB Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc SLP fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat third-quarter sales and cut its FY2025 EPS guidance.

Simulations Plus reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 7 cents pers hare. The company reported quarterly sales of $20.363 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $20.878 million.

Keybanc analyst Scott Schoenhaus downgraded Simulations Plus from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Simulations Plus shares dipped 6.3% to $16.37 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. SQFT shares dipped 29.9% to $9.55 in pre-market trading after jumping 166% on Monday. The company announced the pricing of a $2.05 million registered direct offering of 170,830 shares at $12.00 per share.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. SQFT shares dipped 29.9% to $9.55 in pre-market trading after jumping 166% on Monday. The company announced the pricing of a $2.05 million registered direct offering of 170,830 shares at $12.00 per share. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT declined 27.5% to $29.45 in pre-market trading after dipping 37% on Monday. William Blair analyst Matt Phipps, on Monday, downgraded MiNK Therapeutics from Outperform to Market Perform.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO dropped 26.7% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Monday.

MiMedx Group, Inc. MDXG fell 20.7% to $5.38 in pre-market trading.

Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS declined 10.8% to $5.01 in pre-market trading. Sequans shares gained around 20% on Monday after the company announced it bought 683 more Bitcoins and provided updates on its total holdings.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA declined 5.5% to $1.8990 in pre-market trading.

FB Financial Corporation FBK fell 5.4% to $46.50 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly sales.

ProKidney Corp. PROK fell 4.6% to $3.52 in pre-market trading. ProKidney filed for common stock offering of up to $200 million.

Blue Gold Limited BGL declined 4.5% to $26.60 in pre-market trading after surging 30% on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock