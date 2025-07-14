Exxon Mobil Stock Is Falling: What's Going On?

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM shares fell Monday afternoon as broader market sentiment wavers following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 30% tariff on all imports from the European Union and Mexico, effective Aug. 1.

This news, coupled with inflation concerns ahead of Tuesday’s CPI release, is impacting investor confidence across sectors, with energy stocks particularly lagging.

What To Know: Energy stocks like Exxon Mobil are directly affected by fluctuating oil prices. Today, crude oil prices dropped 1.5% to below $67.60 per barrel after Trump stopped short of imposing immediate, tougher sanctions on Russian oil, disappointing market expectations.

While natural gas prices saw a rise, the decline in crude oil, a primary revenue driver for ExxonMobil, is primarily contributing to the stock’s fall on Monday.

The tariff news could indirectly cause Exxon Mobil stock to fall by dampening global economic growth prospects. Increased tariffs can lead to higher input costs for various industries and potentially reduce consumer spending, which in turn could decrease overall energy demand.

While tariffs specifically on oil imports from Canada and Mexico could theoretically benefit U.S. producers such as ExxonMobil by reducing competition, the broader economic slowdown and reduced demand stemming from widespread tariffs could outweigh these localized benefits, potentially impacting ExxonMobil’s profitability and investor outlook.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge’s rankings for ExxonMobil reveal a mixed outlook. The stock shows strong Growth with a score of 86.40, indicating robust expansion. Its Value score is also quite high at 80.25, suggesting it may be a good investment relative to its intrinsic worth.

However, ExxonMobil’s Momentum score is relatively low at 51.95, indicating that its price movement has not been particularly strong recently.

XOM Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ExxonMobil closed lower by 1.31% to $113.92 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $126.34 and a 52-week low of $97.80.

