July 9, 2025 8:18 AM 2 min read

Aehr Test Systems Posts Downbeat Sales, Joins RxSight, Vertical Aerospace And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems, Inc. AEHR fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

Aehr Test Systems reported fourth-quarter revenue of $14.09 million, missing analyst estimates of $14.82 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Aehr Test Systems shares dipped 20.3% to $12.07 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • RxSight, Inc. RXST shares tumbled 37.6% to $7.98 in pre-market trading after the company cut its 2025 revenue guidance from $160M–$175M to $120M–$130M.
  • Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL fell 18.2% to $5.67 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $60 million offering.
  • WPP plc WPP dipped 16.2% to $30.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Penguin Solutions, Inc. PENG fell 6.3% to $19.89 in pre-market trading. Penguin Solutions reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company raised its FY2025 earnings guidance, but narrowed its sales forecast
  • Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT shares declined 5% to $3.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH fell 4.2% to $39.24 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Tuesday.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM declined 2.7% to $16.17 in pre-market trading. Tandem Diabetes Care will release its second quarter results after the financial markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 6.
  • Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY fell 2.3% to $18.21 in pre-market trading as the company announced a secondary offering of shares of Class A common stock, concurrent repurchase and conversion.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AEHR Logo
AEHRAehr Test Systems
$11.75-22.5%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
49.37
Growth
71.27
Quality
N/A
Value
1.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTBT Logo
BTBTBit Digital Inc
$3.781.07%
ENPH Logo
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$39.40-3.76%
EVTL Logo
EVTLVertical Aerospace Ltd
$5.00-28.1%
MBLY Logo
MBLYMobileye Global Inc
$18.30-1.82%
PENG Logo
PENGPenguin Solutions Inc
$20.15-4.91%
RXST Logo
RXSTRxSight Inc
$7.25-43.3%
TNDM Logo
TNDMTandem Diabetes Care Inc
$15.82-4.81%
WPP Logo
WPPWPP PLC
$30.18-15.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved