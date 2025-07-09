Aehr Test Systems Posts Downbeat Sales, Joins RxSight, Vertical Aerospace And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems, Inc. AEHR fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

Aehr Test Systems reported fourth-quarter revenue of $14.09 million, missing analyst estimates of $14.82 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Aehr Test Systems shares dipped 20.3% to $12.07 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

RxSight, Inc . RXST shares tumbled 37.6% to $7.98 in pre-market trading after the company cut its 2025 revenue guidance from $160M–$175M to $120M–$130M.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL fell 18.2% to $5.67 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $60 million offering.

WPP plc WPP dipped 16.2% to $30.01 in pre-market trading.

dipped 16.2% to $30.01 in pre-market trading. Penguin Solutions, Inc . PENG fell 6.3% to $19.89 in pre-market trading. Penguin Solutions reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company raised its FY2025 earnings guidance, but narrowed its sales forecast

Bit Digital, Inc . BTBT shares declined 5% to $3.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday.

Enphase Energy, Inc . ENPH fell 4.2% to $39.24 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Tuesday.

. fell 4.2% to $39.24 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, In c. TNDM declined 2.7% to $16.17 in pre-market trading. Tandem Diabetes Care will release its second quarter results after the financial markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY fell 2.3% to $18.21 in pre-market trading as the company announced a secondary offering of shares of Class A common stock, concurrent repurchase and conversion.

