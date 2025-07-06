July 6, 2025 11:01 AM 2 min read

Circle Internet, Centene And Li Auto Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (June 30-July 4): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Mohit Manghnani Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the holiday-shortened week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. Centene Corporation CNC stock fell 37.82% amid a sharp selloff after it withdrew its 2025 GAAP and adjusted EPS guidance. Several analysts downgraded the stock and lowered their price forecasts.
  2. Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH stock declined 17.69% amid a broader selloff in health insurance stocks following Centene’s withdrawal of forward guidance.
  3. Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL stock plunged 11.64% amid a pullback after recent highs. Several analysts also initiated ratings on the stock.
  4. Tempus AI Inc TEM stock dipped 10.78% after the company priced an upsized $650 million debt offering due 2030, $250 million more than initially planned.
  5. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS stock lowered 9.92% amid a pullback after recent highs.
  6. AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV stock fell 9.6% after the company announced a proposed $750 million common stock offering and $600 million in convertible notes to repay debt and expand manufacturing.
  7. Antero Resources Corporation AR stock declined 8.88% amid concerns that OPEC+ members may increase oil output, putting pressure on crude prices.
  8. Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP stock dropped 8.61% after the company reportedly decided to freeze electricity rates for Q3.
  9. Expand Energy Corporation EXE stock lost 8.37% amid pressure on energy names due to speculation around an OPEC+ production hike.
  10. Li Auto Inc. LI stock decreased 7.37% after it reported a 24.1% year-over-year drop in June deliveries. The broader U.S.-listed Chinese stock sector was also under pressure due to tariff uncertainty as President Trump signaled he may not extend the 90-day tariff pause beyond July 9.

Read Next:

  • NIKE, Datadog And Snap Are Among Top 11 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (June 30-July 4): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Photo by Robert Way via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CNC Logo
CNCCentene Corp
$33.28-1.48%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
7.87
Growth
69.30
Quality
4.58
Value
88.37
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CRCL Logo
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$187.135.15%
LI Logo
LILi Auto Inc
$26.05-0.36%
AR Logo
ARAntero Resources Corp
$37.621.13%
ASTS Logo
ASTSAST SpaceMobile Inc
$45.990.61%
AVAV Logo
AVAVAeroVironment Inc
$246.20-0.02%
EXE Logo
EXEExpand Energy Corp
$108.25-1.89%
KEP Logo
KEPKorea Electric Power Corp
$14.439.07%
MOH Logo
MOHMolina Healthcare Inc
$240.000.42%
TEM Logo
TEMTempus AI Inc
$60.552.31%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved