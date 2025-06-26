Altimmune, Bit Digital, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Thursday.
Shares of Altimmune, Inc. ALT fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced topline results from the IMPACT Phase 2b trial of Pemvidutide in the treatment of MASH.
Altimmune shares dipped 61.2% to $2.99 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT declined 14.9% to $2.0002 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of public offering of its ordinary shares.
- XCF Global, Inc. SAFX fell 8.8% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after surging more than 32% on Wednesday.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS fell 7% to $39.38 in pre-market trading after the company priced its public offering of common stock.
- Waldencast plc WALD fell 6.3% to $2.53 in pre-market trading.
- Crescent Biopharma, Inc CBIO shares fell 6.2% to $16.89 in pre-market trading. Stifel, on Wednesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR fell 3.3% to $9.62 in pre-market trading.
- Nokia Oyj NOK fell 2.7% to $5.03 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.