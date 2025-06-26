Altimmune, Bit Digital, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. ALT fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced topline results from the IMPACT Phase 2b trial of Pemvidutide in the treatment of MASH.

Altimmune shares dipped 61.2% to $2.99 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Bit Digital, Inc . BTBT declined 14.9% to $2.0002 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of public offering of its ordinary shares.

XCF Global, Inc . SAFX fell 8.8% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after surging more than 32% on Wednesday.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc . KTOS fell 7% to $39.38 in pre-market trading after the company priced its public offering of common stock.

Waldencast plc WALD fell 6.3% to $2.53 in pre-market trading.

fell 6.3% to $2.53 in pre-market trading. Crescent Biopharma, Inc CBIO shares fell 6.2% to $16.89 in pre-market trading. Stifel, on Wednesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28.

UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR fell 3.3% to $9.62 in pre-market trading.

Nokia Oyj NOK fell 2.7% to $5.03 in pre-market trading.

