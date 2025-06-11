GameStop Posts Weak Revenue, Joins American Superconductor, GitLab And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.2% points on Wednesday.
Shares of GameStop Corp. GME fell sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company posted results for its first quarter.
GameStop reported first-quarter revenue of $732.4 million, missing analyst estimates of $754.24 million. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of four cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.
GameStop shares dipped 4.9% to $28.68 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- American Superconductor Corporation AMSC shares dipped 14.3% to $29.54 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. GLYC fell 13.4% to $0.1475 in pre-market trading.
- GitLab Inc. GTLB fell 12.4% to $42.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates.
- Arrive AI Inc. ARAI shares dipped 9% to $9.33 in pre-market trading. Arrive AI shares jumped over 62% on Tuesday after the company announced it obtained another patent for its AI-powered smart mailbox platform designed for autonomous and conventional package delivery.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN declined 7.9% to $8.16 in pre-market trading.
- Twin Hospitality Group Inc. TWNP dipped 7.8% to $5.93 in pre-market trading.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF declined 7.4% to $7.44 in pre-market trading. Shares of steel companies moved lower following reports the U.S. and Mexico are nearing a deal that would remove the Trump Administration's tariffs on steel imports.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC fell 7% to $145.50 in pre-market trading after declining more than 5% on Tuesday.
