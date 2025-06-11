June 11, 2025 8:20 AM 2 min read

GameStop Posts Weak Revenue, Joins American Superconductor, GitLab And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.2% points on Wednesday.

Shares of GameStop Corp. GME fell sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company posted results for its first quarter.

GameStop reported first-quarter revenue of $732.4 million, missing analyst estimates of $754.24 million. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of four cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

GameStop shares dipped 4.9% to $28.68 in the pre-market trading session.

  • Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.
  • Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.
  • Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth.
Share Price: $0.80
Min. Investment: $1,000
Valuation: $3.5B

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • American Superconductor Corporation AMSC shares dipped 14.3% to $29.54 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • GlycoMimetics, Inc. GLYC fell 13.4% to $0.1475 in pre-market trading.
  • GitLab Inc. GTLB fell 12.4% to $42.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates.
  • Arrive AI Inc. ARAI shares dipped 9% to $9.33 in pre-market trading. Arrive AI shares jumped over 62% on Tuesday after the company announced it obtained another patent for its AI-powered smart mailbox platform designed for autonomous and conventional package delivery.
  • Sunrun Inc. RUN declined 7.9% to $8.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Twin Hospitality Group Inc. TWNP dipped 7.8% to $5.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF declined 7.4% to $7.44 in pre-market trading. Shares of steel companies moved lower following reports the U.S. and Mexico are nearing a deal that would remove the Trump Administration's tariffs on steel imports.
  • Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC fell 7% to $145.50 in pre-market trading after declining more than 5% on Tuesday.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AMSC Logo
AMSCAmerican Superconductor Corp
$28.33-17.8%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.92
Growth
98.73
Quality
Not Available
Value
10.49
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ARAI Logo
ARAIArrive AI Inc
$8.80-14.1%
CLF Logo
CLFCleveland-Cliffs Inc
$7.57-5.61%
GLYC Logo
GLYCGlycoMimetics Inc
$0.1646-3.40%
GME Logo
GMEGameStop Corp
$28.82-4.41%
GTLB Logo
GTLBGitLab Inc
$42.30-12.8%
RUN Logo
RUNSunrun Inc
$8.37-5.53%
THC Logo
THCTenet Healthcare Corp
$147.94-5.51%
TWNP Logo
TWNPTwin Hospitality Group Inc
$6.11-4.98%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved