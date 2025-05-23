Ross Stores, Deckers Outdoor, Xerox Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. ROST fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company issued second-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.

Ross Stores reported quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, which beat the Street estimate of $1.44. Quarterly revenue came in at $4.99 billion, which beat the $4.97 billion consensus estimate.

Ross Stores said it sees second-quarter GAAP EPS in a range of $1.40 to $1.55, versus the $1.65 analyst estimate.

Ross Stores shares dipped 11.2% to $135.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc . BCAX shares dipped 20.2% to $12.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced a publication of phase 1/1b trial data for ficerafusp alfa showing mixed results, with median survival still unreached and limited clarity on long-term efficacy.

. shares dipped 20.2% to $12.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced a publication of phase 1/1b trial data for ficerafusp alfa showing mixed results, with median survival still unreached and limited clarity on long-term efficacy. Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK fell 16% to $105.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 after the market close on Thursday. Deckers expects first-quarter revenue of $890 million to $910 million versus estimates of $925.86 million. The company anticipates first-quarter earnings of 62 cents to 67 cents per share versus estimates of 81 cents per share.

fell 16% to $105.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 after the market close on Thursday. Deckers expects first-quarter revenue of $890 million to $910 million versus estimates of $925.86 million. The company anticipates first-quarter earnings of 62 cents to 67 cents per share versus estimates of 81 cents per share. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc . GYRE fell 14.4% to $9.60 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of $20.0 million public offering of common stock.

. fell 14.4% to $9.60 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of $20.0 million public offering of common stock. Hallador Energy Company HNRG shares tumbled 9.7% to $17.00 in pre-market trading.

shares tumbled 9.7% to $17.00 in pre-market trading. Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX dipped 9.6% to $4.62 in pre-market trading after the company announced it reduced its quarterly dividend from $0.125 per share to $0.025.

dipped 9.6% to $4.62 in pre-market trading after the company announced it reduced its quarterly dividend from $0.125 per share to $0.025. MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO fell 8.5% to $20.30 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

fell 8.5% to $20.30 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated SBC dipped 7% to $3.57 in pre-market trading.

dipped 7% to $3.57 in pre-market trading. Workday, Inc. WDAY declined 6.5% to $254.40 in pre-market trading after the company issued second-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

declined 6.5% to $254.40 in pre-market trading after the company issued second-quarter sales guidance below estimates. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS dipped 6.3% to $4.73 in pre-market trading. Navitas Semiconductor shares jumped 164% on Thursday after Nvidia selected the company to collaborate on 800V HVDC architecture.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock