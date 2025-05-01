Qualcomm, Confluent, Pilgrim's Pride And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 300 points on Thursday.
Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM fell sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company reported second-quarter financial results.
Qualcomm reported second-quarter revenue of $10.84 billion, up 15% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $10.65 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.85, up 17% year-over-year. The total beat a Street consensus estimate of $2.81.
Qualcomm is guiding for third-quarter revenue to come in a range of $9.9 billion to $10.7 billion. Analysts expect $10.35 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Qualcomm is guiding for third-quarter earnings per share in a range of $2.60 to $2.80 versus an analyst estimate of $2.67.
Qualcomm shares dipped 5.3% to $140.57 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC shares dipped 23.3% to $6.22 in pre-market trading.
- Vestis Corporation VSTS shares tumbled 13.2% to $7.60 in pre-market trading. Vestis will report its fiscal second quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 6.
- Reservoir Media, Inc. RSVR fell 13.2% to $6.51 in pre-market trading.
- Confluent, Inc. CFLT declined 10.3% to $21.35 in pre-market trading as the company reported first-quarter financial results.
- Granite Construction Incorporated GVA dropped 10.2% to $73.01 in pre-market trading.
- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation PPC tumbled 6.5% to $51.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- Inter & Co, Inc. INTR fell 4.5% to $6.32 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.