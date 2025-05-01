Qualcomm, Confluent, Pilgrim's Pride And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 300 points on Thursday.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM fell sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company reported second-quarter financial results.

Qualcomm reported second-quarter revenue of $10.84 billion, up 15% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $10.65 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.85, up 17% year-over-year. The total beat a Street consensus estimate of $2.81.

Qualcomm is guiding for third-quarter revenue to come in a range of $9.9 billion to $10.7 billion. Analysts expect $10.35 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Qualcomm is guiding for third-quarter earnings per share in a range of $2.60 to $2.80 versus an analyst estimate of $2.67.

Qualcomm shares dipped 5.3% to $140.57 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC shares dipped 23.3% to $6.22 in pre-market trading.

Vestis Corporation VSTS shares tumbled 13.2% to $7.60 in pre-market trading. Vestis will report its fiscal second quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 6.

Reservoir Media, Inc. RSVR fell 13.2% to $6.51 in pre-market trading.

Confluent, Inc. CFLT declined 10.3% to $21.35 in pre-market trading as the company reported first-quarter financial results.

Granite Construction Incorporated GVA dropped 10.2% to $73.01 in pre-market trading.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC tumbled 6.5% to $51.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Inter & Co, Inc. INTR fell 4.5% to $6.32 in pre-market trading.

