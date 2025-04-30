Jim Cramer: This Tech Stock Is 'Not Great, Not Bad', Alaska Air Can Still Go Lower

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK can still go lower. “It's really well-run, so don't take this the wrong way, but the airlines are wrong to own right here because people think we're going into a travel recession.”

On the earnings front, Alaska Air Group reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results on April 23 and issued second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB did not make the quarter, Cramer said. “I was a little bummed out. Let's wait 'til it goes lower.”

On April 22, Kimberly-Clark posted first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.93, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.89. Quarterly sales of $4.84 billion (down 6%) missed the street view of $4.88 billion.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD is “terrific” for the long term, Cramer said. “We had to take some profits the other day, too, because it just got too big.”

CrowdStrike showcased Charlotte AI Agentic Response and Charlotte AI Agentic Workflows on Monday, marking progress in modern SOC operations.

When asked about Dillard’s, Inc. DDS, he said, “You're going to be struggling to make money in any other retailer other than Costco COST. I don't think Dillard's is a place to be.”

According to recent news, Dillard’s amended and extended its $800 million senior secured revolving credit facility on March 17.

Nextracker Inc. NXT is “not great, not bad,” Cramer said. "This is technology all made in America. So, I think you're ok.”

Nextracker, meanwhile, will announce its fourth quarter fiscal 2025 financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 14.

Price Action:

Alaska Air shares gained 1.6% to settle at $43.70 on Tuesday.

Kimberly-Clark shares fell 0.3% to close at $130.55 during the session.

CrowdStrike shares gained 1.9% to settle at $430.99 on Tuesday.

Dillard's shares gained 1% to close at $343.15.

Nextracker shares slipped 0.3% to close at $43.07 on Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock