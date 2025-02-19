February 19, 2025 8:27 AM 2 min read

Gentherm Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Celanese, Bumble And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling over 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated THRM fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.

Gentherm shares dipped 17% to $30.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SUPN fell 22% to $31.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced that the Phase 2b study of SPN-820 in adults with treatment-resistant depression did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement on the primary endpoint of change from baseline in the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale.
  • InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV fell 21.1% to $2.70 in today's pre-market trading. InnovAge recently reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
  • Bumble Inc. BMBL declined 17.3% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter revenue guidance below estimates and announced a quarter-over-quarter decline in paying app users.
  • GCL Global Holdings Ltd GCL fell 14.7% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 153% on Tuesday.
  • Celanese Corporation CE shares dipped 13.5% to $60.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG declined 11.9% to $24.94 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.
  • Solaris Resources Inc. SLSR fell 7.7% to $3.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Etsy, Inc. ETSY declined 6.8% to $53.35 in pre-market trading after reporting a 6.8% YoY decline in fourth-quarter GMV and guiding for a similar YoY GMV decline in the first quarter.
  • Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL fell 5.4% to $115.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results..

