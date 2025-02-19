Gentherm Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Celanese, Bumble And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling over 100 points on Wednesday.
Shares of Gentherm Incorporated THRM fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.
Gentherm shares dipped 17% to $30.00 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SUPN fell 22% to $31.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced that the Phase 2b study of SPN-820 in adults with treatment-resistant depression did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement on the primary endpoint of change from baseline in the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale.
- InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV fell 21.1% to $2.70 in today's pre-market trading. InnovAge recently reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
- Bumble Inc. BMBL declined 17.3% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter revenue guidance below estimates and announced a quarter-over-quarter decline in paying app users.
- GCL Global Holdings Ltd GCL fell 14.7% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 153% on Tuesday.
- Celanese Corporation CE shares dipped 13.5% to $60.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG declined 11.9% to $24.94 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.
- Solaris Resources Inc. SLSR fell 7.7% to $3.60 in pre-market trading.
- Etsy, Inc. ETSY declined 6.8% to $53.35 in pre-market trading after reporting a 6.8% YoY decline in fourth-quarter GMV and guiding for a similar YoY GMV decline in the first quarter.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL fell 5.4% to $115.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results..
