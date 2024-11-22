Intuit Issues Weak Forecast, Joins Reddit And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 100 points on Friday's.
Shares of Intuit Inc. INTU fell sharply in today's pre-market trading. Intuit reported upbeat results for its first-quarter results, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.35 per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.28 billion which beat the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion.
Intuit said it sees second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.55 to $2.61 per share, versus market estimates of $3.25 per share. The company expects revenue of $3.812 billion to $3.845 billion versus estimates of $3.88 billion.
Intuit shares dipped 5.7% to $639.95 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. AIRS shares dipped 11.5% to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- Carter Bankshares, Inc. CARE shares fell 10.6% to $16.86 in pre-market trading.
- Reddit, Inc. RDDT fell 7.3% to $146.50 in pre-market trading. Reddit's shareholder, Advance Magazine Publishers Inc. plans to sell as much as $1.2 billion of the company's stake, reported Bloomberg on Friday morning. The company is said to be offering 7.8 million shares in between the range of $145.38-$148.54 each.
- Evotec SE EVO fell 5.2% to $5.07 in pre-market trading
- XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 5.1% to $11.66 in pre-market trading.
- Central Pacific Financial Corp. CPF fell 3.6% to $30.25 in pre-market trading.
- Materion Corporation MTRN fell 2.6% to $110.00 in pre-market trading
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.