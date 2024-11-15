Friday's Top 5 Trending Stocks: What's The Scoop On Palantir, Bloom Energy, Pfizer?

Here’s a look at the top five trending stocks on Yahoo Finance.

Pfizer, Inc. PFE: Shares of vaccine stocks are down after President-elect Donald Trump pointed to Robert Kennedy Jr. as potentially the next Health and Human Services secretary. Trump has said he would let Kennedy "go wild on health" and could “do pretty much what he wants” in his administration, while Kennedy has a record of spreading falsehoods about vaccines, according to The New York Times.

Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT: Applied Materials shares are trading lower Friday following the company's fourth-quarter earnings release after Thursday's closing bell. Multiple analyst firms have lowered price targets on the stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. BE: Bloom Energy shares are charging higher after the energy company became the latest to announce a major deal to power AI data centers. Bloom Energy announced Thursday evening that it has signed a supply agreement with American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP for up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of its products, the largest commercial procurement of fuel cells in the world to date.

Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR: Palantir shares are trading at record highs Friday after the company said it will transfer its stock listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market from the New York Stock Exchange. Palantir will begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed company on Nov. 26.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL: FuelCell Energy shares are slipping Friday after the company said it will slash its workforce by 17% and reduce spending across product development, overhead and other expenses. FuelCell Energy said it needs to reduce costs and focus on core technologies due to slower-than-anticipated clean energy investments.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro:

Pfizer shares are down 4.59% at $24.83

Applied Materials shares are down 8.22% at $170.66

Bloom Energy shares are up 45.1% at $19.27

Palantir shares are up 7.54% at $63.65

FuelCell Energy shares are down 11.1% at $6.23 at last check on Friday.

Read Next:

Image: Moondance from Pixabay