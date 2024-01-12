Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Kingstone Companies KINS shares increased by 5.75% to $2.39 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.

FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock increased by 4.34% to $18.0. Trading volume for FG Finl Gr's stock is 2.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Reliance Global Group RELI stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $0.53. The current volume of 29.6K shares is 0% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.

GoHealth GOCO stock rose 3.73% to $12.78. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 2.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.7 million.

Palomar Hldgs PLMR shares rose 3.54% to $61.88. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 126.8K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Abacus Life ABL stock moved upwards by 3.28% to $11.62. Abacus Life's stock is trading at a volume of 9.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $712.6 million.

Losers

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares fell 3.04% to $1.05 during Friday's regular session. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 174 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

eHealth EHTH stock declined by 2.8% to $7.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 56.6K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.7 million.

Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock decreased by 2.09% to $1.88. Trading volume for Maiden Hldgs's stock is 26.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.8 million.

Selective Insurance Gr SIGIP shares decreased by 1.14% to $17.4. Selective Insurance Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 546 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Brighthouse Finl BHF stock fell 1.13% to $51.13. Trading volume for Brighthouse Finl's stock is 57.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

Cincinnati Financial CINF stock fell 0.98% to $107.21. The current volume of 275.7K shares is 0% of Cincinnati Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 billion.

