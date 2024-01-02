11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Signing Day Sports SGN shares rose 32.7% to $1.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 16.25% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $672.1 million. Canaan CAN shares increased by 16.01% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.4 million.

stock rose 16.0% to $27.25. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. BTCS BTCS stock increased by 15.28% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.

Losers

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares decreased by 26.5% to $0.54 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.

shares decreased by 13.64% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. ARB IOT Group ARBB shares declined by 8.63% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $61.5 million.

shares declined by 8.63% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $61.5 million. MMTEC MTC shares fell 7.67% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $183.8 million.

shares fell 7.67% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $183.8 million. Applied Optoelectronics AAOI stock fell 4.25% to $18.5. The company's market cap stands at $700.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.