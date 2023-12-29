12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Loading...
Gainers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock rose 108.8% to $4.2 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- cbdMD YCBD shares increased by 73.85% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- Qilian Intl Hldg Gr QLI stock rose 32.55% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
- Aditxt ADTX stock increased by 30.49% to $6.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- RenovoRx RNXT stock moved upwards by 29.83% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- Jin Medical International ZJYL stock increased by 28.43% to $223.47. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
Losers
- Processa Pharma PCSA stock decreased by 23.1% to $0.33 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- Bone Biologics BBLG stock fell 22.92% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Fortress Biotech FBIO stock decreased by 21.6% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.
- Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA shares fell 21.23% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.
- SenesTech SNES stock declined by 20.81% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- Microbot Medical MBOT shares decreased by 20.49% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
