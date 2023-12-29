12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock rose 108.8% to $4.2 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

stock rose 108.8% to $4.2 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. cbdMD YCBD shares increased by 73.85% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

shares increased by 73.85% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million. Qilian Intl Hldg Gr QLI stock rose 32.55% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.

stock rose 32.55% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million. Aditxt ADTX stock increased by 30.49% to $6.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.

stock increased by 30.49% to $6.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million. RenovoRx RNXT stock moved upwards by 29.83% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 29.83% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million. Jin Medical International ZJYL stock increased by 28.43% to $223.47. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Losers

Processa Pharma PCSA stock decreased by 23.1% to $0.33 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

stock decreased by 23.1% to $0.33 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. Bone Biologics BBLG stock fell 22.92% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

stock fell 22.92% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million. Fortress Biotech FBIO stock decreased by 21.6% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.

stock decreased by 21.6% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million. Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA shares fell 21.23% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.

shares fell 21.23% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million. SenesTech SNES stock declined by 20.81% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

stock declined by 20.81% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million. Microbot Medical MBOT shares decreased by 20.49% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.