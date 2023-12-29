12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock increased by 307.9% to $7.22 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
- Astra Space ASTR shares moved upwards by 26.01% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.
- Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares increased by 11.25% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million.
- Primech Holdings PMEC stock increased by 10.95% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million.
- Quhuo QH shares moved upwards by 10.86% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock rose 10.41% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
Losers
- Sidus Space SIDU stock fell 26.8% to $8.41 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- noco-noco NCNC shares decreased by 14.95% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
- SOS SOS stock fell 14.83% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.
- View VIEW stock decreased by 11.8% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- Exela Technologies XELAP stock fell 11.77% to $2.1.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares decreased by 11.3% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
