12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock increased by 307.9% to $7.22 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.

stock increased by 307.9% to $7.22 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million. Astra Space ASTR shares moved upwards by 26.01% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 26.01% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million. Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares increased by 11.25% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million.

shares increased by 11.25% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million. Primech Holdings PMEC stock increased by 10.95% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million.

stock increased by 10.95% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million. Quhuo QH shares moved upwards by 10.86% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 10.86% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million. Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock rose 10.41% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

Losers

Sidus Space SIDU stock fell 26.8% to $8.41 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

stock fell 26.8% to $8.41 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. noco-noco NCNC shares decreased by 14.95% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.

shares decreased by 14.95% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million. SOS SOS stock fell 14.83% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.

stock fell 14.83% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million. View VIEW stock decreased by 11.8% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

stock decreased by 11.8% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million. Exela Technologies XELAP stock fell 11.77% to $2.1.

stock fell 11.77% to $2.1. Professional Diversity IPDN shares decreased by 11.3% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.