12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

BIO-key Intl BKYI shares rose 6.1% to $3.82 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Movella Holdings MVLA stock rose 5.22% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.

Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO stock moved upwards by 4.89% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

Verb Tech VERB stock increased by 4.04% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

Intrusion INTZ shares rose 3.33% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

Cepton CPTN shares increased by 3.12% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $52.2 million.

Losers

DatChat DATS stock decreased by 7.0% to $3.06 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

SEALSQ LAES stock declined by 6.43% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares decreased by 5.8% to $7.15. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million.

VerifyMe VRME shares decreased by 3.64% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

WISeKey Intl Holding WKEY shares declined by 3.58% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

Taoping TAOP stock decreased by 3.3% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

