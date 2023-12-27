11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

ATA Creativity Glb AACG shares moved upwards by 9.5% to $1.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.

Vision Marine VMAR shares moved upwards by 7.07% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.

Unifi UFI shares moved upwards by 5.34% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $117.7 million.

Baozun BZUN stock rose 2.24% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $161.0 million.

Kirkland's KIRK shares increased by 2.06% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.

Losers

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares fell 6.4% to $0.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

PLBY Group PLBY shares fell 3.74% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.

BurgerFi International BFI shares declined by 3.23% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

Rent the Runway RENT stock decreased by 3.14% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million.

Faraday Future FFIE shares decreased by 3.05% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.

Polished.com POL shares decreased by 2.66% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

