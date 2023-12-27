11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 27, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Gainers

  • ATA Creativity Glb AACG shares moved upwards by 9.5% to $1.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.
  • Vision Marine VMAR shares moved upwards by 7.07% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
  • Unifi UFI shares moved upwards by 5.34% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $117.7 million.
  • Baozun BZUN stock rose 2.24% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $161.0 million.
  • Kirkland's KIRK shares increased by 2.06% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.

Losers

  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares fell 6.4% to $0.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
  • PLBY Group PLBY shares fell 3.74% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.
  • BurgerFi International BFI shares declined by 3.23% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
  • Rent the Runway RENT stock decreased by 3.14% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million.
  • Faraday Future FFIE shares decreased by 3.05% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
  • Polished.com POL shares decreased by 2.66% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Loading...
Loading...

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM