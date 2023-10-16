12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Sientra SIEN shares moved upwards by 9.2% to $1.77 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.

Losers

Ambrx Biopharma AMAM stock fell 10.7% to $10.21 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 688.8K, accounting for 155.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares declined by 6.33% to $0.3. At the close, Reshape Lifesciences's trading volume reached 436.9K shares. This is 27.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

