12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Aurora Mobile JG shares increased by 73.5% to $0.23 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 9.8 million shares come close, making up 3119.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
- Bit Origin BTOG shares increased by 9.09% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- WiSA Technologies WISA shares rose 7.93% to $0.27. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 337.8K shares, which is 150.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Datasea DTSS shares rose 5.78% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock increased by 4.99% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies SNCR shares increased by 4.98% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.
Losers
- NetScout Systems NTCT stock decreased by 17.7% to $22.7 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- GSE Systems GVP shares decreased by 4.9% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Edgio EGIO shares decreased by 4.42% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.9 million.
- Intrusion INTZ stock fell 4.32% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Coherent COHR stock declined by 4.25% to $32.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
- Clear Secure YOU stock declined by 4.22% to $16.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
