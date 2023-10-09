12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Hyatt Hotels H shares moved upwards by 6.6% to $111.33 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion.

Aterian ATER stock moved upwards by 5.29% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.

Regis RGS shares increased by 4.67% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.

Worksport WKSP stock increased by 4.32% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.

SIGNA Sports United SSU shares increased by 3.54% to $0.11. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 153.8K shares, which is 28.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.

BTC Digital BTCT shares increased by 3.49% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Losers

U Power UCAR stock fell 5.0% to $3.63 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.5 million.

Phoenix Motor PEV shares fell 4.39% to $1.51. At the close, Phoenix Motor's trading volume reached 80.8K shares. This is 128.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.

Chijet Motor Co CJET shares declined by 3.77% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $369.1 million.

Elys Game Technology ELYS shares decreased by 3.68% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.

FIGS FIGS shares decreased by 3.18% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

GigaCloud Tech GCT shares declined by 3.02% to $9.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.6 million.

