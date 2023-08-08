11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Inspirato ISPO stock increased by 30.1% to $1.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $86.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Chegg CHGG stock moved upwards by 27.91% to $12.83. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Nerdy NRDY stock rose 8.25% to $5.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $552.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA shares rose 8.07% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.3 million.

Digital Brands Group DBGI stock increased by 7.31% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

REE Automotive REE shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.0 million.

Losers

Polished.com POL shares decreased by 10.3% to $0.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBL stock fell 9.71% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.

Lottery.com LTRY stock decreased by 9.34% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

Li Auto LI shares decreased by 7.19% to $43.3. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

EBET EBET stock fell 6.49% to $0.03. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

