11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 8, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Inspirato ISPO stock increased by 30.1% to $1.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $86.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Chegg CHGG stock moved upwards by 27.91% to $12.83. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Nerdy NRDY stock rose 8.25% to $5.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $552.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA shares rose 8.07% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.3 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI stock increased by 7.31% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
  • REE Automotive REE shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.0 million.

Losers

  • Polished.com POL shares decreased by 10.3% to $0.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL stock fell 9.71% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY stock decreased by 9.34% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
  • Li Auto LI shares decreased by 7.19% to $43.3. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • EBET EBET stock fell 6.49% to $0.03. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved