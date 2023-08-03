12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tupperware Brands TUP shares rose 34.9% to $4.75 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.4 million shares, which is 81.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.2 million.

shares rose 34.9% to $4.75 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.4 million shares, which is 81.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.2 million. Polished.com POL stock rose 31.07% to $0.27. At the close, Polished.com's trading volume reached 11.9 million shares. This is 825.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.

stock rose 31.07% to $0.27. At the close, Polished.com's trading volume reached 11.9 million shares. This is 825.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million. DraftKings DKNG shares increased by 11.67% to $33.49. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.1 million, accounting for 19.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares increased by 11.67% to $33.49. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.1 million, accounting for 19.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Xponential Fitness XPOF stock moved upwards by 11.48% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $757.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock moved upwards by 11.48% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $757.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Booking Holdings BKNG shares moved upwards by 10.91% to $3150.0. At the close, Booking Holdings's trading volume reached 83.0K shares. This is 25.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

shares moved upwards by 10.91% to $3150.0. At the close, Booking Holdings's trading volume reached 83.0K shares. This is 25.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares rose 8.04% to $20.0. The company's market cap stands at $342.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

The One Group Hospitality STKS stock fell 12.3% to $5.98 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $190.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock fell 12.3% to $5.98 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $190.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. WW International WW stock declined by 9.27% to $9.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 223.4K, accounting for 5.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $763.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 9.27% to $9.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 223.4K, accounting for 5.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $763.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Jowell Global JWEL stock declined by 7.96% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

stock declined by 7.96% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million. Floor & Decor Hldgs FND shares decreased by 7.26% to $102.99. Floor & Decor Hldgs's trading volume hit 150.0K shares by close, accounting for 12.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares decreased by 7.26% to $102.99. Floor & Decor Hldgs's trading volume hit 150.0K shares by close, accounting for 12.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Funko FNKO stock fell 5.55% to $6.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 67.0K shares, which is 11.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $354.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock fell 5.55% to $6.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 67.0K shares, which is 11.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $354.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Lottery.com LTRY shares decreased by 5.08% to $0.34. At the close, Lottery.com's trading volume reached 1.8 million shares. This is 92.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.