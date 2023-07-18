12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Fangdd Network Group DUO stock increased by 7.0% to $0.22 during Tuesday's after-market session. Fangdd Network Group's trading volume hit 243.9K shares by close, accounting for 46.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.

stock increased by 7.0% to $0.22 during Tuesday's after-market session. Fangdd Network Group's trading volume hit 243.9K shares by close, accounting for 46.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock moved upwards by 4.78% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.78% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million. Treasure Global TGL shares rose 4.21% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.

shares rose 4.21% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million. Charge Enterprises CRGE stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $1.01. At the close, Charge Enterprises's trading volume reached 77.7K shares. This is 15.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $214.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $1.01. At the close, Charge Enterprises's trading volume reached 77.7K shares. This is 15.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $214.9 million. WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI stock increased by 3.8% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $94.5 million.

stock increased by 3.8% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $94.5 million. Asset Entities ASST stock rose 3.12% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

Losers

Fluent FLNT shares decreased by 7.0% to $0.66 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million.

shares decreased by 7.0% to $0.66 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million. Omnicom Group OMC shares fell 5.69% to $92.35. This security traded at a volume of 144.1K shares come close, making up 9.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares fell 5.69% to $92.35. This security traded at a volume of 144.1K shares come close, making up 9.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Super League Gaming SLGG shares fell 4.99% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

shares fell 4.99% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million. Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares declined by 4.18% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

shares declined by 4.18% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. Baosheng Media Gr BAOS stock fell 3.75% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

stock fell 3.75% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million. Interpublic Group of Cos IPG shares fell 3.38% to $39.5. At the close, Interpublic Group of Cos's trading volume reached 175.2K shares. This is 3.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.