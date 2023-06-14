Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock moved upwards by 4.96% to $1.69 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 37.0K as of 13:40 EST. This is 216.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 1.15% to $322.62. The current volume of 298.3K shares is 34.4% of Aon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.0 billion.

Losers

Oscar Health OSCR stock fell 7.13% to $8.94 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 2.2 million, which is 60.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

shares decreased by 3.65% to $5.29. As of 13:40 EST, Genworth Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 37.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.