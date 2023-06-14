12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Blue Water Biotech BWV shares increased by 61.4% to $1.27 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Blue Water Biotech's stock is 51.6 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 50640.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.

shares increased by 61.4% to $1.27 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Blue Water Biotech's stock is 51.6 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 50640.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million. Vera Therapeutics VERA shares rose 34.81% to $14.83. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 2.7 million, which is 619.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $656.3 million.

shares rose 34.81% to $14.83. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 2.7 million, which is 619.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $656.3 million. Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock rose 30.86% to $0.52. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 552.0% of Virax Biolabs Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

stock rose 30.86% to $0.52. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 552.0% of Virax Biolabs Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. NightHawk Biosciences NHWK shares rose 23.43% to $0.77. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares, making up 9905.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.

shares rose 23.43% to $0.77. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares, making up 9905.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million. Inventiva IVA stock rose 20.16% to $4.41. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 4.6 million, which is 11456.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.0 million.

stock rose 20.16% to $4.41. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 4.6 million, which is 11456.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.0 million. Akoya Biosciences AKYA stock moved upwards by 19.73% to $7.84. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 757.3% of Akoya Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.4 million.

Losers

Tenon Medical TNON stock fell 54.0% to $0.28 during Wednesday's regular session. Tenon Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 9.0 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 19000.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

stock fell 54.0% to $0.28 during Wednesday's regular session. Tenon Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 9.0 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 19000.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million. IO Biotech IOBT stock declined by 24.21% to $1.66. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares, making up 11373.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.

stock declined by 24.21% to $1.66. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares, making up 11373.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million. Allogene Therapeutics ALLO stock declined by 13.95% to $4.91. As of 13:31 EST, Allogene Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million, which is 289.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $715.3 million.

stock declined by 13.95% to $4.91. As of 13:31 EST, Allogene Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million, which is 289.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $715.3 million. Generation Bio GBIO shares fell 13.82% to $4.74. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 99.3K, which is 22.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.2 million.

shares fell 13.82% to $4.74. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 99.3K, which is 22.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.2 million. Ocular Therapeutix OCUL shares declined by 13.55% to $5.49. The current volume of 3.6 million shares is 345.4% of Ocular Therapeutix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $425.6 million.

shares declined by 13.55% to $5.49. The current volume of 3.6 million shares is 345.4% of Ocular Therapeutix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $425.6 million. Applied Molecular AMTI shares fell 13.13% to $0.32. The current volume of 787.6K shares is 364.6% of Applied Molecular's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.