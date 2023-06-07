12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER shares moved upwards by 25.8% to $8.33 during Wednesday's regular session. Bridger Aerospace Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 118.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 164.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.5 million.

Aurora Innovation AUR stock increased by 24.34% to $1.89. Aurora Innovation's stock is trading at a volume of 7.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 485.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares rose 24.29% to $1.93. WANG & LEE Group's stock is trading at a volume of 663.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 26.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.

Hyzon Motors HYZN shares rose 16.86% to $0.72. As of 13:30 EST, Hyzon Motors's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 185.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $176.1 million.

American Rebel Holdings AREB shares increased by 13.97% to $0.17. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 971.3K shares, making up 96.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

Symbotic SYM shares increased by 13.01% to $40.37. Symbotic's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 192.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

Losers

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares fell 23.7% to $0.29 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Recruiter.Com Group's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million, which is 202.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

Skillsoft SKIL stock declined by 15.18% to $1.43. Trading volume for Skillsoft's stock is 314.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 111.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $234.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Sterling Check STER shares fell 14.55% to $12.93. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 378.2K, which is 236.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Ocean Power Techs OPTT shares decreased by 9.99% to $0.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 211.8K, which is 155.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.

FiscalNote Holdings NOTE shares declined by 9.33% to $2.43. Trading volume for FiscalNote Holdings's stock is 919.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 34.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.4 million.

Addentax Group ATXG shares declined by 7.32% to $0.76. As of 13:30 EST, Addentax Group's stock is trading at a volume of 142.2K, which is 32.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.