ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Elevation Oncology ELEV stock increased by 65.1% to $4.97 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.9 million.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock moved upwards by 64.47% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
  • PDS Biotechnology PDSB stock moved upwards by 23.51% to $8.3. The company's market cap stands at $255.8 million.
  • Lyra Therapeutics LYRA shares rose 21.39% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.9 million.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares increased by 20.16% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Arcus Biosciences RCUS stock moved upwards by 18.85% to $20.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Losers

  • Tilray Brands TLRY stock fell 22.9% to $1.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Theseus Pharmaceuticals THRX shares decreased by 19.48% to $7.02. The company's market cap stands at $306.0 million.
  • Evoke Pharma EVOK stock fell 16.58% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • TScan Therapeutics TCRX stock decreased by 13.59% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million.
  • Immix Biopharma IMMX shares fell 13.13% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares declined by 12.45% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $126.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved