12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Elevation Oncology ELEV stock increased by 65.1% to $4.97 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.9 million.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock moved upwards by 64.47% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.

PDS Biotechnology PDSB stock moved upwards by 23.51% to $8.3. The company's market cap stands at $255.8 million.

Lyra Therapeutics LYRA shares rose 21.39% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.9 million.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares increased by 20.16% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Arcus Biosciences RCUS stock moved upwards by 18.85% to $20.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Losers

Tilray Brands TLRY stock fell 22.9% to $1.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals THRX shares decreased by 19.48% to $7.02. The company's market cap stands at $306.0 million.

Evoke Pharma EVOK stock fell 16.58% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

TScan Therapeutics TCRX stock decreased by 13.59% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million.

Immix Biopharma IMMX shares fell 13.13% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.

Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares declined by 12.45% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $126.4 million.

