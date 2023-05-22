Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group RELI stock moved upwards by 13.26% to $4.59 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 305.3K shares is 285.1% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Trupanion TRUP shares moved upwards by 11.78% to $23.42. Trading volume for Trupanion's stock is 927.2K as of 13:40 EST. This is 82.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $962.2 million.

United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares increased by 11.09% to $6.36. As of 13:40 EST, United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 302.3K, which is 47.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.1 million.

Marpai MRAI shares increased by 9.26% to $0.71. Trading volume for Marpai's stock is 289.0K as of 13:40 EST. This is 18.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.

Global Indemnity Group GBLI shares moved upwards by 9.18% to $27.52. Trading volume for Global Indemnity Group's stock is 34.8K as of 13:40 EST. This is 911.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $369.0 million.

Huize Holding HUIZ shares moved upwards by 8.9% to $1.1. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 31.5K as of 13:40 EST. This is 12.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.

Losers

Citizens CIA shares fell 12.87% to $2.1 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 39.9K, which is 61.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.7 million.

SelectQuote SLQT stock fell 8.61% to $1.97. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 1.5 million as of 13:40 EST. This is 82.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.8 million.

RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR shares decreased by 6.58% to $185.78. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 398.4K, which is 126.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion.

Everest Re Group RE stock fell 4.22% to $360.62. As of 13:40 EST, Everest Re Group's stock is trading at a volume of 412.0K, which is 120.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 billion.

Kingstone Companies KINS stock declined by 3.88% to $1.36. The current volume of 4.3K shares is 28.5% of Kingstone Companies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

FG Finl Gr FGF shares decreased by 3.83% to $2.26. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3K shares, making up 96.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.