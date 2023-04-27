12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Nuburu BURU stock moved upwards by 20.2% to $1.14 during Thursday's regular session. Nuburu's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 372.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 11.45% to $0.49. GEE Group's stock is trading at a volume of 808.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 186.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.3 million. Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares increased by 11.22% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.1 million.

Losers

Enovix ENVX stock declined by 17.2% to $10.35 during Thursday's regular session. Enovix's stock is trading at a volume of 18.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 347.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock decreased by 9.26% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.