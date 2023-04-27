ñol


12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Meta Platforms META shares increased by 14.8% to $240.47 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $616.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • comScore SCOR shares increased by 8.95% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $98.8 million.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY stock increased by 7.87% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
  • Spark Networks LOV shares increased by 7.76% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.
  • Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares increased by 6.19% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
  • Travelzoo TZOO shares rose 6.09% to $6.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • National CineMedia NCMI shares fell 8.2% to $0.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock fell 8.14% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Hello Gr MOMO stock decreased by 7.23% to $7.71. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO stock fell 7.12% to $17.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • iClick Interactive Asia ICLK stock declined by 6.72% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
  • MultiMetaVerse Holdings MMV stock declined by 5.93% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

