12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Meta Platforms META shares increased by 14.8% to $240.47 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $616.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

comScore SCOR shares increased by 8.95% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $98.8 million.

Leafly Holdings LFLY stock increased by 7.87% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

Spark Networks LOV shares increased by 7.76% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.

Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares increased by 6.19% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

shares increased by 6.19% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million. Travelzoo TZOO shares rose 6.09% to $6.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

National CineMedia NCMI shares fell 8.2% to $0.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.

Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock fell 8.14% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Hello Gr MOMO stock decreased by 7.23% to $7.71. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO stock fell 7.12% to $17.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

iClick Interactive Asia ICLK stock declined by 6.72% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.

