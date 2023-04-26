Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Hagerty HGTY stock rose 3.07% to $9.4 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 78.6K, which is 72.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $788.0 million.

Losers

GoHealth GOCO shares declined by 12.83% to $8.16 during Wednesday's regular session. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 142.6K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 312.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million.

