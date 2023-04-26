ñol


Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2023 1:40 PM | 3 min read
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Hagerty HGTY stock rose 3.07% to $9.4 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 78.6K, which is 72.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $788.0 million.
  • Root ROOT shares rose 2.06% to $3.95. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 66.1K shares, making up 47.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $1.19. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 18.1K, which is 45.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • Brighthouse Finl BHFAM shares increased by 1.31% to $15.4. Brighthouse Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 18.3K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 54.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Stewart Information Servs STC stock rose 1.25% to $40.41. The current volume of 59.0K shares is 21.9% of Stewart Information Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Brighthouse Finl BHFAO shares moved upwards by 1.18% to $24.77. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 36.4K shares, making up 120.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

  • GoHealth GOCO shares declined by 12.83% to $8.16 during Wednesday's regular session. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 142.6K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 312.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million.
  • eHealth EHTH shares declined by 6.24% to $6.32. Trading volume for eHealth's stock is 838.0K as of 13:40 EST. This is 116.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.0 million.
  • Marpai MRAI stock decreased by 5.48% to $0.69. The current volume of 832.1K shares is 56.6% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 4.28% to $2.91. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.6K shares, making up 20.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Crawford CRD stock decreased by 3.92% to $8.09. The current volume of 5.9K shares is 61.3% of Crawford's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST).
  • Crawford CRD stock declined by 3.39% to $9.0. Trading volume for Crawford's stock is 35.9K as of 13:40 EST. This is 62.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

