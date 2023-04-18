12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Taoping TAOP stock moved upwards by 18.1% to $0.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

Auddia AUUD stock moved upwards by 10.27% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares rose 9.31% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $42.8 million.

Iris Energy IREN shares moved upwards by 8.13% to $4.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.8 million.

Rubicon Technologies RBT shares rose 7.21% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.

Aurora Mobile JG stock increased by 6.67% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $52.2 million.

Losers

VirnetX Holding VHC shares declined by 63.8% to $0.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.

Presto Automation PRST shares fell 21.0% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.9 million.

Oblong OBLG shares decreased by 17.29% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

Blackboxstocks BLBX shares decreased by 16.46% to $4.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

CXApp CXAI shares decreased by 12.13% to $10.94. The company's market cap stands at $153.9 million.

WiSA Technologies WISA stock fell 8.98% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

