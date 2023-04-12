12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Tessco Technologies TESS stock moved upwards by 86.9% to $8.79 during Wednesday's regular session. Tessco Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 737.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 8580.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million.

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares increased by 40.89% to $1.24. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 16.1 million, which is 13753.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares rose 37.24% to $3.5.

shares rose 37.24% to $3.5. ICZOOM Group IZM stock moved upwards by 14.21% to $2.17. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 96.5K shares, making up 90.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.

GSI Technology GSIT shares rose 12.04% to $2.14. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 378.1K, which is 985.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.

My Size MYSZ stock rose 11.8% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.

Losers

MMTEC MTC shares declined by 26.1% to $0.82 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, MMTEC's stock is trading at a volume of 397.1K, which is 31.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares decreased by 18.1% to $1.63. ZeroFox Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 395.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.2 million.

Minim MINM shares declined by 15.52% to $0.11. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 152.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

Aurora Mobile JG stock decreased by 13.21% to $0.43. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 195.7K, which is 78.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million.

Cirrus Logic CRUS stock declined by 12.88% to $88.72. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.3 million, which is 421.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.

Locafy LCFY shares declined by 12.72% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

