12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 7, 2023 1:31 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Motorsport Games MSGM shares moved upwards by 41.8% to $7.84 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Motorsport Games's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million, which is 329.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
  • Cardlytics CDLX stock rose 23.55% to $5.98. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 8.2 million, which is 418.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $200.9 million.
  • Skillz SKLZ stock moved upwards by 23.25% to $0.68. As of 13:30 EST, Skillz's stock is trading at a volume of 23.9 million, which is 285.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.2 million.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE stock moved upwards by 19.52% to $2.02. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.2 million, which is 1347.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
  • 9F JFU shares rose 14.47% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock moved upwards by 13.88% to $0.82. The current volume of 235.1K shares is 89.1% of Blue Hat Interactive's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Losers

  • Travelzoo TZOO stock declined by 12.2% to $5.67 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Travelzoo's stock is 108.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 244.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.0 million.
  • AMC Enter Hldgs APE stock declined by 11.99% to $1.5. Trading volume for AMC Enter Hldgs's stock is 39.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 137.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Kubient KBNT shares fell 10.06% to $0.6. Trading volume for Kubient's stock is 86.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 60.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
  • Cuentas CUEN shares fell 8.58% to $5.12. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
  • Anghami ANGH shares fell 8.0% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
  • Wejo Gr WEJO shares declined by 7.89% to $0.41. As of 13:30 EST, Wejo Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 239.6K, which is 83.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

