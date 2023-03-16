12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

shares increased by 4.96% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million. E-Home Household Service EJH shares moved upwards by 4.92% to $0.13. This security traded at a volume of 159.8K shares come close, making up 8.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.

Losers

AYRO AYRO shares declined by 7.01% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
Rocky Brands RCKY stock decreased by 6.81% to $22.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.9 million.

