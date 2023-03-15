12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

InterContinental Hotels IHG stock moved upwards by 11.2% to $72.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 billion.

Spruce Power Holding SPRU shares increased by 6.73% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $115.3 million.

Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock rose 5.08% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.

Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares rose 4.99% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $77.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

iMedia Brands IMBI stock rose 4.77% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.

Losers

Superior Group of Cos SGC shares fell 11.8% to $8.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $141.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock declined by 10.76% to $1.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 219.5K, accounting for 51.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

JX Luxventure JXJT shares decreased by 10.69% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

GrowGeneration GRWG stock declined by 6.81% to $3.7. This security traded at a volume of 62.2K shares come close, making up 5.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Niu Technologies NIU stock fell 4.75% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.6 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares declined by 4.48% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.