12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

UiPath PATH stock increased by 13.0% to $16.55 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.0 million shares, which is 44.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock increased by 13.0% to $16.55 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.0 million shares, which is 44.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Ondas Holdings ONDS shares increased by 10.95% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

shares increased by 10.95% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. OLB Gr OLB shares rose 8.78% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.

shares rose 8.78% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million. PagerDuty PD stock increased by 8.65% to $30.25. At the close, PagerDuty's trading volume reached 83.4K shares. This is 8.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock increased by 8.65% to $30.25. At the close, PagerDuty's trading volume reached 83.4K shares. This is 8.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Telos TLS shares rose 8.12% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.5 million.

shares rose 8.12% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.5 million. Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares rose 6.99% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

LivePerson LPSN stock decreased by 39.9% to $5.87 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 596.9K, accounting for 64.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock decreased by 39.9% to $5.87 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 596.9K, accounting for 64.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. MMTEC MTC shares fell 7.45% to $2.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 65.4K, accounting for 7.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

shares fell 7.45% to $2.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 65.4K, accounting for 7.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million. FOXO Technologies FOXO shares fell 6.78% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

shares fell 6.78% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. Cipher Mining CIFR shares declined by 5.47% to $1.73. Trading volume for this security closed at 82.3K, accounting for 6.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $428.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

shares declined by 5.47% to $1.73. Trading volume for this security closed at 82.3K, accounting for 6.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $428.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Movella Holdings MVLA stock declined by 5.01% to $1.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.0 million, accounting for 1118.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.6 million.

stock declined by 5.01% to $1.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.0 million, accounting for 1118.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.6 million. ComSovereign Holding COMS stock fell 4.62% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.