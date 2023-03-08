ñol


12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 8, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares increased by 18.7% to $22.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Arlo Technologies ARLO shares rose 17.6% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $371.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Vertex VERX shares rose 12.65% to $16.91. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • AMTD Digital HKD stock increased by 8.33% to $8.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Daktronics DAKT shares rose 8.0% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Tingo Group TIO stock rose 5.94% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.3 million.

Losers

  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares fell 14.7% to $1.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
  • Exela Technologies XELA stock decreased by 12.2% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • SoundHound AI SOUN shares fell 9.61% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $602.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Yext YEXT stock declined by 9.31% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $940.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • UTime UTME shares decreased by 8.56% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • MariaDB MRDB shares decreased by 7.64% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

