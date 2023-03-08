12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares increased by 18.7% to $22.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares fell 14.7% to $1.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

shares decreased by 8.56% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million. MariaDB MRDB shares decreased by 7.64% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.8 million.

