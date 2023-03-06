ñol


12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 6, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • OMNIQ OMQS shares moved upwards by 8.2% to $5.9 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
  • AEye LIDR shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.2 million.
  • Yext YEXT stock rose 4.53% to $8.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Iveda Solutions IVDA shares rose 4.5% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY shares increased by 4.27% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $781.1 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock moved upwards by 3.92% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

Losers

  • Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock fell 7.2% to $0.61 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
  • Borqs Technologies BRQS stock fell 4.94% to $0.26. Borqs Technologies's trading volume hit 2.9 million shares by close, accounting for 162.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock declined by 3.67% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $97.1 million.
  • Nutanix NTNX shares declined by 3.55% to $27.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 502.6K, accounting for 27.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • SemiLEDs LEDS shares fell 3.48% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • ACM Research ACMR stock fell 3.21% to $11.47. The company's market cap stands at $682.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

