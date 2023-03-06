12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

shares increased by 4.27% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $781.1 million. ComSovereign Holding COMS stock moved upwards by 3.92% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

Losers

SemiLEDs LEDS shares fell 3.48% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million. ACM Research ACMR stock fell 3.21% to $11.47. The company's market cap stands at $682.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.