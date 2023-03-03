12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock rose 7.5% to $0.7 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

Embark Technology EMBK stock increased by 4.98% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million.

AstroNova ALOT stock increased by 2.9% to $13.12. The company's market cap stands at $96.4 million.

BIT Mining BTCM shares increased by 2.87% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.

Exela Technologies XELA stock moved upwards by 2.76% to $0.07. This security traded at a volume of 90.4 million shares come close, making up 67.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Samsara IOT stock moved upwards by 2.61% to $19.99. At the close, Samsara's trading volume reached 3.8 million shares. This is 239.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Iris Energy IREN shares declined by 4.8% to $2.49 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.9 million.

Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock declined by 4.56% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.

Blackboxstocks BLBX shares declined by 3.39% to $1.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6 million, accounting for 211.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

TeraWulf WULF shares declined by 3.35% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.2 million.

Edgio EGIO stock decreased by 3.08% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.1 million.

Wrap Technologies WRAP stock fell 2.43% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

