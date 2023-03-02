12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock increased by 24.3% to $4.33 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 9.8 million, which is 142.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Ambow Education Holding AMBO shares increased by 13.43% to $0.3. Ambow Education Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 54.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 73.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

Macy's M shares moved upwards by 10.59% to $22.59. Macy's's stock is trading at a volume of 19.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 222.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares moved upwards by 9.74% to $2.14. The current volume of 407.3K shares is 12.1% of Golden Sun Education Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.

Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock moved upwards by 9.17% to $1.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 64.3K, which is 13.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.

Solid Power SLDP stock rose 9.16% to $3.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 55.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $562.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Lottery.com LTRY shares decreased by 22.8% to $0.46 during Thursday's regular session. Lottery.com's stock is trading at a volume of 897.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 129.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.

Membership Collective MCG shares declined by 17.9% to $5.14. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 458.9K, which is 116.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Secoo Holding SECO stock declined by 15.74% to $1.5. The current volume of 123.4K shares is 8.2% of Secoo Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO stock decreased by 11.4% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Stoneridge SRI shares declined by 10.92% to $21.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $582.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Aarons AAN stock decreased by 10.87% to $12.84. Aarons's stock is trading at a volume of 392.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 148.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $395.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

