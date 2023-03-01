12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NFT Gaming Co NFTG shares increased by 7.6% to $2.26 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.

FingerMotion FNGR stock increased by 5.63% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million.

Leafly Holdings LFLY shares increased by 4.99% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

National CineMedia NCMI shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.

Bandwidth BAND stock increased by 4.8% to $16.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares rose 3.96% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.

Losers

FaZe Holdings FAZE stock declined by 7.4% to $0.56 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.

Troika Media Group TRKA stock declined by 4.92% to $0.43. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.6 million, accounting for 44.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.

Cardlytics CDLX stock fell 4.89% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Creative Realities CREX shares decreased by 2.22% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares fell 2.08% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

The9 NCTY stock declined by 1.91% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.