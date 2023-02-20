ñol


12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 20, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Maris Tech MTEK shares moved upwards by 5.8% to $1.1 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares rose 4.98% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $129.0 million.
  • Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares increased by 4.83% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.0 million.
  • Backblaze BLZE stock increased by 4.52% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX stock increased by 4.49% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $329.7 million.
  • Rekor Systems REKR stock increased by 3.88% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.3 million.

Losers

  • Verb Tech VERB shares declined by 11.2% to $0.16 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 727.6K, accounting for 11.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
  • IronNet IRNT stock declined by 5.15% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million.
  • Digital Ally DGLY stock fell 4.77% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
  • Color Star Tech ADD shares fell 4.12% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Aurora Mobile JG stock declined by 3.81% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
  • Cemtrex CETX shares declined by 3.49% to $8.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

