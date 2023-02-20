12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 5.8% to $1.1 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million. Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares rose 4.98% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $129.0 million.

shares increased by 4.83% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.0 million. Backblaze BLZE stock increased by 4.52% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Rekor Systems REKR stock increased by 3.88% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.3 million.

Losers

shares declined by 11.2% to $0.16 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 727.6K, accounting for 11.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million. IronNet IRNT stock declined by 5.15% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million.

shares fell 4.12% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million. Aurora Mobile JG stock declined by 3.81% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.

Cemtrex CETX shares declined by 3.49% to $8.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

