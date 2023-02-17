ñol


12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 17, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Jupiter Wellness JUPW stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $0.54 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
  • Tattooed Chef TTCF stock increased by 4.16% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $125.4 million.
  • Olaplex Hldgs OLPX stock moved upwards by 2.67% to $5.64. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Arcadia Biosciences RKDA shares increased by 2.3% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • Alkaline Water Co WTER stock moved upwards by 2.09% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
  • Farmmi FAMI shares increased by 1.96% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

Losers

  • Flora Growth FLGC shares decreased by 3.5% to $0.41 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 million.
  • TDH Hldgs PETZ shares declined by 2.64% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
  • Hempacco HPCO stock fell 2.48% to $1.18. Hempacco's trading volume hit 85.8K shares by close, accounting for 2.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
  • Honest Co HNST stock decreased by 2.0% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $273.3 million.
  • Edible Garden EDBL shares fell 1.91% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
  • Oatly Group OTLY shares decreased by 1.81% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/

