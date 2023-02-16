12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock increased by 37.7% to $0.84 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Stronghold Digital Mining's stock is 9.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 843.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.

Losers

RingCentral RNG stock declined by 21.8% to $37.88 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, RingCentral's stock is trading at a volume of 8.3 million, which is 485.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 11.02% to $0.88. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 71.1K shares, making up 97.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million. MMTEC MTC shares fell 10.55% to $0.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 94.2K, which is 22.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

